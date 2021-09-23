FirstHealth to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas announced Wednesday that it will require all of its employees, medical staff, volunteers, students agency staff and vendors to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 19, 2021.

The 19th is the Friday before Thanksgiving — on Nov. 25 this year — which is the start of the holiday season and last year was beginning of what became the peak of the spread of the virus. FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said in a press release that this vaccine requirement is in the “best interest” of the hospital chain’s staff.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our FirstHealth family and the communities we serve,” Foster said. “Requiring COVID-19 vaccines is the right decision for our system, but it’s not one we take lightly.”

He added that the company waited to implement this policy until after at least one vaccine was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine received FDA approval in August, and while the Moderna vaccine has not yet been fully approved, the FDA has authorized a third Moderna dose to be administered to those who are immunocompromised. FirstHealth did not specify which vaccine staff must get.

FirstHealth has offered incentives to its employees who get the vaccine in the meantime. This decision comes after a company-wide survey, as well as multiple employee focus groups, according to the press release.

“We know this is the right decision for FirstHealth, and we want to do everything we can to bring this terrible pandemic to an end,” Foster said.

Dr. Jenifir Bruno, FirstHealth’s Chief Medical Officer, said the data on vaccine effectiveness is clear.

“We know that the available COVID-19 vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes from this virus, and we have several months of patient data to back this up,” Bruno said. “We hope this decision to require vaccines for the FirstHealth family will also spur others in our community to roll up their sleeves and get their shots. It takes all of us working together to return to normal.”

Out of all the hospitalized patients at each FirstHealth location, 17% have COVID-19, or 66 out of a total 385 patients hospitalized. Of these 66, 55 are unvaccinated. Of the 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 12 are unvaccinated. Of the 6 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, all are unvaccinated. This trend of unvaccinated people making up the majority of people testing positive for the virus and suffering the most severe effects of it has been consistent since the vaccines became widely available.