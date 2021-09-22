Grocery store suspect charged with felony

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The suspect from a shooting inside Mill Road Grocery on Monday has been charged.

Jeremy Austin Goins, 29, of Lee Sweatt Circle in Hamlet, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one misemedeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Goins fled the scene after the incident. He has been placed under a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Crews from FirstHealth EMS-Richmond responded to the scene at 12:16 p.m. Samantha Jo Smith, 23, of Hamlet suffered a gun shot wound to the leg. Smith was treated at the scene and flown to an undisclosed trauma center for additional treatment. Authorities said Tuesday that she was in critical, but stable, condition.

