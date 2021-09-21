County Crime Report: Sept. 21

Sept. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:48 p.m., police responded to the Magistrate’s Office to serve a warrant for larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods, totaling $14,999. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jessica Michelle Edwards.

Sept. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:09 a.m., police responded to a residence on Great Falls Circle following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim with their fist. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:28 p.m., police responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of a suspect removing $160 in funds from a child support card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 a.m., police responded to La Cabana on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect busting a window, valued at $200, on a vehicle. The case is inactive.

Sept. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:57 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged Curtis Matthew Odom.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:02 a.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling. One bullet projectile was found on the scene.

Sept. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:09 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s tire, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:50 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hunter Circle following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s AirPods, valued at $170. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:36 a.m., police responded to an auto dealership on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a business and stealing a Cadillac motor vehicle, valued at $5,000, and tools, a jumpbox, keys and dealer tags, valued at $1,085. The Rockingham Police Department charged Matthew Adam Scott.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:19 a.m., police responded to McNair Street following a report of a suspect firing a firearm in city limits. A window, valued at $200, was damaged and 15 shell casings from four different weapons were found at the scene. The case is active.

Sept. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:48 p.m., police responded to a residence on Brady Street following a report of a kidnapping victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:50 p.m., police responded to a residence on Fayetteville Road following a report of individuals assaulting each other. The Rockingham Police Department charged Marquis Donnell Hasty.

Sept. 20

HAMLET — At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a bank on Baltimore Drive following a report of a suspect opening a bank account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:57 a.m., deputies responded to a sidewalk on Easterling Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing household goods, valued at $159. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:50 a.m., deputies responded to ER Corner Store on Mill Road to assist with a vehicle fire. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:53 p.m., deputies responded to Midway Road following a report of an attempt to scam a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect taking two white woven lawn chairs, valued at $50, a green cast iron chaise lounge, valued at $100, a red wheelbarrow with yellow handles, valued at $50, and a red wagon, valued at $25, from a yard. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:43 p.m., deputies responded to a gambling facility on Main Street following a report of a suspect taking a bicycle, valued at $100, from the side of a building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Brook Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a house door, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:13 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $750, from a vehicle. The case is inactive.

Sept. 21

HAMLET — At 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Peggy Mill Road following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and removing purses, valued at $300, a Disney Chase card, a state employee debit card, and $5. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]