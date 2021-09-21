Mill Road shooting suspect expected to turn self in

Sheriff’s deputies respond to the Mill Road Grocery following a gun shot being fired in the story at mid-day on Monday. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles Gun shot fired in Mill Road Grocery, 1 injured

ROCKINGHAM — A suspect in the shooting on Monday at the Mill Road Grocery stated his intent to turn himself in on Tuesday.

Jeremy Austin Goins, 29, of Hamlet, has been in contact with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, he has not turned himself into authorities. Goins is the suspect in the shooting of Samantha Jo Smith, 23, of Hamlet. Smith sustained a wound to the leg.

Goins fled the scene after the accident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crews from FirstHealth EMS-Richmond responded to the scene at 12:16 p.m. Smith was treated at the scene and flown to an undisclosed trauma center for additional treatment. She’s in critical, but stable, condition.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge confirmed that the incident is “isolated” to these two individuals — Smith and Goins — and is not considered a “random act.”

Goins has not yet been formally charged with a crime, though the Sheriff’s Office said charges may be forthcoming pending completion of the investigation.

