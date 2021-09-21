VFW puts on biggest show yet to benefit deployed veterans

Aftermath performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Aftermath performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Aftermath performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marina Sol performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Marina Sol performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The VFW left out “thank you” cards to be sent to deployed troops. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Avenue 133 performs at the 5th Annual Rockin’ For Veterans event at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — VFW Post 4203 held its 5th Annual Rockin’ for Veterans event on Saturday, bringing the house down in honor of those that have served and are currently serving in the military.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the event went late into the evening with a series of raucous rock-n-roll performances, as well as more laid back tunes. Taking the stage were The Ponder Project, Hardwired, Aftermath, The Safety Committee, Avenue 133, and special guests Marina Sol and Jonathan Robinson.

This was the largest lineup in the event’s history, since more acts were eager to get involved this year. All the proceeds will be going toward sending care packages to deployed troops and local Veterans projects. The VFW has not yet determined which unit or individual soldiers will be receiving the care packages. In years past, the organization has “adopted” a unit, sending boxes packed to the brim with requested snack items to remind them of home, along with original artwork made by local students.

For individuals who didn’t attend the event, VFW Auxiliary President Robin Roberts said they can still make a donation toward the VFW. If anybody knows of a veteran who needs assistance of any kind, Roberts said they can contact anyone at their organization.

The VFW has announced the early details for their Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, and will feature a performance by Mark McKinney and Company, a Kids Zone, an all veterans parachute jump team, food trucks, a beer garden, and — of course — the parade.

Follow the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary on Facebook for more updates about the parade.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]