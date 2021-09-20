Gun shot fired in Mill Road Grocery, 1 injured

Sheriff’s deputies respond to the Mill Road Grocery following a gun shot being fired in the story at mid-day on Monday. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Sheriff’s deputies respond to the Mill Road Grocery following a gun shot being fired in the story at mid-day on Monday. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mill Road Grocery Monday following a report of a gun shot inside the store.

Detective James Hamby said that one female was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital and was conscious and speaking at the time.

The preceding events that led to the shooting are unclear. Hamby said they didn’t have those details in the aftermath of the shooting. No suspects have been named as of 1:30 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies responded to the grocery store a little after noon. The front and back of the store was outlined with caution tape. It was taken down as deputies left the scene.

This is a developing story.

