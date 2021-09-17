Volunteers put in work for ‘Day of Caring’

Volunteers from Piedmont Natural Gas tore down an existing deck that was falling apart and were busy rebuilding its replacement Friday morning. Volunteers from Piedmont Natural Gas tore down an existing deck that was falling apart and were busy rebuilding its replacement Friday morning. A Habitat for Humanity staff member, in grey on the roof, helps volunteers from Burlington Industries build a storage shed at the build site on Rosemont Drive on Friday as part of the United Way’s Day of Caring. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A Habitat for Humanity staff member drills in plywood on the roof of a new shed at the future home of Jamarez Carlisle. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Volunteers fanned out across Richmond County Friday to take on service projects as part of United Way’s Day of Caring.

The volunteers helped with Backpack Pals, at four Habitat for Humanity build sights, the East Rockingham Senior Center, Our Daily Bread and more. While it’s called the “Day” of Caring, the work continues. Groups will return to the various projects on Sept. 20, 22, and 30.

Many of the volunteers were representing sponsors of the event. The Day of Caring was sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas, Enviva, Burlington Industries, the City of Rockingham, Carolina Hearts Home Care, RBS Case Management LLC, the law office of Williams Deane & Herndon, Watson-King Funeral Home, Cox & Hamilton Certified Public Accountants, Pee Dee Electric, Trinity Manufacturing, Vulcan Materials Company, and the Daily Journal.

Through the first two quarters of 2021, United Way has served 8,840 people — about 3,000 more than in 2020 — and served them a total of 48,448, according to Executive Director Michelle Parrish.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to able to see inside and outside what our agencies do,” Parrish told the Daily Journal earlier this month. “They see that what they’re doing is making a difference in the community.”

The work groups are staying as socially distanced as possible to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19.

At the Habitat build site on Rosemont Drive in Hamlet, staff from Burlington Industries were working on the insulation for the foundation of the future home of Jamarez Carlisle, who put in the “sweat equity” needed to earn his own Habitat house in just six months beginning in January. The volunteers were also working on a shed that would be used to store their tools as they continue work on the house.

Carlisle, 35, a Rockingham native, said he’s been renting for 13 years total, and hasn’t been able to buy a house working a minimum wage job. His house will be 983 square feet, and is expected to be completed by the first of the new year, according to Construction Manager Ed Kaylor.

“It’s been a long-time coming, it’s a big dream of mine to own a house,” Carlisle said. “I can actually see where my money is going instead of going into someone else’s pocket paying rent.”

Francis Morris, an industrial engineer for Burlington, was leading the group of 11 volunteers Friday. She said the company has been a part of the Day of Caring for as long as she’s been with them — at least 15 years.

“They do great work,” Morris said of Habitat. “We love the opportunity to help them out because we think they’re making good citizens in the community.”