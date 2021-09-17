County Crime Report: Sept. 18

Sept. 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:44 p.m., police responded to a gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking diesel gas fuel in the amount of $98.14 without paying. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of an unknown suspect taking an old meter base, valued at $50, from a property. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to the Richmond County Court House following a report of a suspect going into an unlocked truck and stealing a .22 semi-automatic handgun, valued at $250. The case is active.

Sept. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Osborne Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing copper, valued at $50, five Sterling silver rings, valued at $10, assorted tools, valued at $100, and a door, valued at $300. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 11:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a duel axle 16’ trailer, valued at $4,000, 68 sheets of sheetrock, valued at $15, a 24’ ladder, valued at $300, a 32’ ladder, valued at $300, two 10’ A frame ladder, valued at $209, two 6’ A frame ladder, valued at $100, Craftsman socket wrenches and screwdrivers, valued at $100, a Gang box, valued at $100, Porter cable battery tools, valued at $300, five 100’ extension cord, valued at $50, a Milwaukee corded drill, valued at $60, a Dewalt Sawzall, valued at $60 and a Dewalt sheet drill, valued at $80. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:41 p.m., police responded to Cookout on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect refusing to leave. The Rockingham Police Department charged Isaiah Anthony Tate.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black LG touch screen phone, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:26 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a Dewalt nail gun, valued at $150, from the victim’s truck. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freedom Roland Drive following a report of a suspect obtaining $34.01 through false pretenses. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 2:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street following a report of a suspect trespassing and stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, two struts, valued at $200, a cruise control switch, valued at $125, a power converter, valued at $180, and tools, valued at $500. The case is active.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Street following a report of a suspect taking an iPad, valued at $900, a gold cocktail diamond ring, valued at $300, a gold carat cluster diamond ring, valued at $475, a silver wedding band, valued at $90, a gold diamond wedding band, valued at $500, a Michael Kors shoes, valued at $110, Aldo red heels, valued at $100, assorted clothing, valued at $400, a 9MM Taurus black and green pistol, valued at $350, and a 42” LG flat screen Smart TV, valued at $600, from a residence. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a house and stealing a black generator, valued at $300, a Dewalt circular saw, valued at $150, a skill circular saw, valued at $150, two yellow stand up lights, valued at $80, a 8’ extension ladder, valued at $100, a Dremel tool, valued at $150, and assorted hand tools, valued at $150.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of a suspect trespassing and threatening a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on School Street following a report of a suspect coming into a victim’s fenced-in property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 p.m., police responded to South Skipper Street following a report of a dog biting a victim. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:24 p.m., police responded to Leak Street following a report of a suspect shooting a firearm within city limits. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., police responded to Dunham Sports on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking clothing items, valued at $1,000, from the store. The case is active.

