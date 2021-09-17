County expands COVID-19 testing to meet high demand

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts in response to the recent rise is cases and continuing deaths, and is encouraging the public to get their old-fashioned flu shot.

With the rise in cases, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for tests, according to the Health Department. Starting on Sept. 20, the hours that COVID-19 tests will be available at the Health Department (127 Caroline St. in Rockingham) will be expanded to 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday. Previously, tests were available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, starting on Sept. 29 there will be a new COVID-19 testing site at the Cole Auditorium, located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. This site will test patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Testing is free and no symptoms or referrals for testing are needed. COVID vaccines continue to be administered at the Richmond County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. There is no charge for the vaccine and no appointment is needed.

Flu shots are available at the Health Department from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.