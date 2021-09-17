Seaboard Festival going ahead this year — unless governor issues new restrictions

HAMLET — The only thing that could stop the annual Seaboard Festival, which brings thousands to downtown Hamlet each year, from being held this year is a new round of COVID-19 restrictions from the state, the organizers of the event said at their meeting on Thursday.

The massive event, held on the last Saturday of October each year, was cancelled in 2020 due to the limits on large gatherings. As of July 30, 2021, there are no limits on gatherings in North Carolina, though local governments still have the option to do so, according to the state’s website.

COVID-19 cases have been on a sharp rise since July after a brief lull over the early part of the summer. State health officials still recommend that the public get vaccinated, and that those who are not vaccinated wear masks in all indoor settings, stay 6 feet apart whenever in public, and wash hands often.

All of the Seaboard attractions will be outside.

“I feel like all of us have been in agreement all along that the only way we’re not having the festival this year is a governor’s order,” said Chris Carpenter, president of the Seaboard Festival Board of Directors. “I just went to a Panthers game with over 50,000 people — if they can have a Panthers game with that many people then this festival can move right along.”

“People want to get out and ‘do’ and so at this point in time we’re just really depending on people being responsible,” Carpenter continued.

Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian, who was in attendance at the meeting Thursday, agreed with Carpenter’s assessment. Vice President Diane Leggett added that Aberdeen and Laurinburg are holding their big seasonal events this year as well.

This year, the festival has expanded its Car Show, and will be giving out door prizes to contestants. Registration for the Car Show is the day of the event, Oct. 30.

Last year the festival would have been on Halloween, so the organizers missed out on the chance to embrace the spooky spirit. With Halloween likely being observed on Saturday the 30th this year, they will get their chance. New this year is the costume contest with four age groups, and vendors are being encouraged to bring candy to give out to kids.

For information about attending the event, becoming a vendor, or participating in the various contests, call 910-557-5570 and leave a voicemail with a callback number.