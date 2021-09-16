New gym coming to downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A vacant building on Lawrence Street in downtown Rockingham will soon be home to a new gym.

Rex Crouch Jr. and Jill Crouch will open Top Guns Strength & Performance Gym in the location formerly occupied by Evolution Health Club on the back side of Bold Moves Dance Company’s building.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and try,” Rex said about starting this endeavor.

He acknowledged that there’s already a lot of gyms in the area, but he plans on making his unique.

“It’s not a ‘fitness center’ or a ‘health club,’” Rex said. “The way I put it is like your Rocky Balboa, old-school style gym.”

He’s excited about being able to move into this particular space.

“Being downtown in that building, that’s where I wanted to go,” Rex said.

Rex has over 20 years of experience with Piedmont Lift Truck Service, a family business. He’s a mechanic by trade.

“Running a business is nothing new to me,” Rex said, adding that starting a gym has been on his mind for a few years, but he started working to make that a reality this January.

He added that his wife Jill will be doing most of the day-to-day management.

The gym is set to have a variety of strength training and cardio equipment, as well as CrossFit elements.

Rex secured a $25,000 economic incentive loan from the Rockingham City Council this week, which will be used to purchase other equipment. He has already bought out equipment from Rockingham Fitness.

Their plan is to open the gym in late January 2022.