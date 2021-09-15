Two recent Hamlet shootings prompt community action

HAMLET — Two residents raised separate concerns about shootings and criminal activity in the area around the Hamlet Memorial Park and Monroe Avenue Elementary School at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, and while the council members committed to addressing the issue, Mayor Bill Bayless noted that the police department is currently short-staffed.

At full staff the Hamlet Police Department has 21 officers but is currently 6 officers short, Bayless told the speakers. Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown confirmed that there have been two shootings in the past month and a half within city limits.

The first shooting took place on Monroe Street on an unknown date. There were three individuals shot, and one died due to their injuries. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hamlet Police Department in their investigation.

Brown said a second shooting that resulted in one person sustaining a gun shot wound took place on Washington Street near the intersection with King Street “a few weeks ago.” Brown is leading this investigation.

HPD does not believe either shooting is related to gangs or drugs.

“We are maximizing our patrol in [those areas],” Brown said. “We are coordinating and working with our partners in law enforcement in the community and state.”

Brown said that camera’s have been placed into areas of concern to act as deterrence, but they also need the community to step up.

“It’s going to take our community to become vocal, active stake-holders to ensure that we can present a case that’s going to be prosecuted,” Brown said. “We need folks to come forward and stand up and testify. Working collaboratively with law enforcement and our community leaders, we can address the challenges that not only Hamlet faces, but all of Richmond County.”

Community members step up

Resident Jean Douglas expressed her disappointment in people making the area around a store she referred to as “West Hamlet Grocery” unsafe over the past few months. She was not sure of the name of the store, but said it’s near Monroe Avenue Elementary School.

Douglas cited concern for students traveling on their way to school. She said the group that sits on stools outside of this store and hanging around that area reflects poorly on the community, and she’s spotted multiple people violating open container ordinances.

“It’s chaotic,” said the second speaker, James Hall, about the Washington Street area. “It’s always problems going on.”

He said this type of behavior was unexpected when he recently purchased property in the area. Hall asked the council about the potential for starting a community watch, which the council was in support of. Council members Oscar Sellers and Maurice Stuart asked to be invited to any future meeting between concerned residents that Douglas and Hall may be a part of to address the crime situation.

“Back in the day it used to take that village to raise that child so we need that village to come back together and do something,” Douglas said. “Right now we’re are trying to deal with COVID and that’s bad enough, but dealing with feeling like our children can’t go to school safe … I want not only my child, I’m speaking on every child, to be able to grow up and feel safe.”

Brown said that he appreciated those who came to the meetings and voiced their concerns.

“Part of our problem right now is we’re about six officers short and that’s hurting us badly,” said Bayless.

City Manager Matt Christian added that the issue is “very much on our radar and it’s getting a lot of attention from the police department.”

Council members said they discussed crime hotspots with city management and the police department prior to the issue being raised Tuesday. Brown confirmed that HPD and the Council and city staff have been working together to address the recent spate of crime.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Christian said at the meeting. “We appreciate you bringing those items to our attention tonight. Anytime you see something, … never be afraid to call the police and someone will respond to help you.”

Bayless recalled similar problems in the Briarwood subdivisions from years ago. He said that a community watch was set up in the area that continues to be fruitful.

“If you see something, you need to call it,” Bayless said. “I’ve seen the community watch work, and it’s still working today.”

“We all want to live in a safe community,” said Stuart. “We want our police to be proactive instead of reactive, and we’re building — we’re rebuilding [the staff of the police department].”

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen said that it may be time to use leverage on the store and the nearby apartment complex to encourage them to do something to clean up the activity happening on their properties.

“The bad thing about it is most of those folks don’t live there, they’re coming in and causing trouble,” McQueen said. “The people that live there are not the ones that are causing the problem.”

Councilwoman Abbie Covington said in all of her years on the Council that she’s never heard of these types of complaints about the safety of neighborhoods in Hamlet.

Brown wanted to remind the community about their Police Advisory Board, whose meetings are open to the public.

“Law enforcement is not going to fix everything,” Brown said. “We’re just a part of the solution, not the entire solution.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]