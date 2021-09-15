Hospice preps for Veterans event

ROCKINGHAM — Plans are currently underway for the 10th Annual Salute to Veterans event by Richmond County Hospice.

“Veterans have given so much on behalf of our nation,” said Director of Family Services Jessica Mims in an email. “We want to recognize and thank them and their families for their sacrifices.”

This year’s event will feature a parachute team that will be jumping into the ceremony. The jump has been absent from the event for the past few years.

Youth volunteers will be presenting historical facts from various battles. There will be patriotic selections played from the 82nd Airborne Military Band, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will be in attendance.

Dr. Michael Sundborg, who is an army veteran himself and has experience with the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, will be speaking at the event.

Sponsors for this year’s event includes Katie Mabe, Realtor – Everything Pines Partners, Watson-King Funeral Homes, Mabry’s Drugs and Homecare, Great Falls Wealth Management, REV Federal Credit Union, Wise Hospice Options, Epsilon and Armandos’ Mexican Grill.

A raffle will be drawn by AMVETS Post 316.

Mims said for people that would like to attend, they can call at 910-997-4464 to RSVP to help headcount for the meal.

It will be held on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. on the hospice campus located at 1119 U.S. 1 HWY in Rockingham. It’s outdoor and will be open to the public.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]