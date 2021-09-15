‘Race the Rock’ event at Speedway delayed indefinitely

ROCKINGHAM — The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex and CARS Tour Racing Series announced Wednesday that they will have to postpone the planned LeithCars.com Presents Race the Rock 125 event which was schedule for Nov. 6.

According to their statement, the pandemic has caused issues with the supply of tires causing a shortage with Hoosier Racing Tires, who is providing tires for the event. The race was initially planned for March 2021, but was postponed following tires tests in January which showed that the track’s surface was still to abrasive for racing. They announced the November date after successful tire tests in May.

Those who have pre-purchased tickets for both admission and camping at racetherock.com will receive 100% refunds within the next several days, according to the organizers of the race. There is no new date for the race. Moving forward, the organizers will monitor the tire situation “after the first of the year” before rescheduling the event.

“We are disappointed in the speed bump but nonetheless we are moving forward with our packed schedule,” said Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rock. “Plenty of fun and exciting events are still to come.”

Race promoter Mike Stodder previously called the race “historic” in comment to the Daily Journal, because the race would be the first race on the main track since 2013.

“The effort that has gone into putting this race together, by all involved, is monumental,” read the statement which went on to tout the work of the ownership, management, and staff of the Speedway and the CARS Tour Series, as well as the promoters and volunteers. “This is a definite kick in the gut.”

“Because of the pandemic, there is a serious issue with race tire supply that has been on-going for quite some time,” the statement continued. “We were hoping to get ahead of the curve for this event, but in the end, Hoosier simply did not have the required staff or materials to make it happen.”

The track itself is ready to go when the other pieces fall into place, according to the organizers. They called this delay a “sign of the times.”

“This is a bump in the road,” they said. “Thunder Alley will soon roar again!”