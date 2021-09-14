Captain George Gillenwater addressed City Council for the first time since being named Chief.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council approved a renewal for the lease for Discovery Place Kids.

The 10-year contract was originally signed on Dec. 14, 2011. After the expiration of this first term, the contract allows for DPK to renew their lease for three successive 5-year terms, with the first being available 180 days prior to the expiration of the initial term.

“It was a wise investment then and I think it’s a wise investment now,” City Manager Monty Crump said.

Mayor Steve Morris recalled multiple individuals that he’s talked to at the facility who have come to Rockingham, primarily for DPK. Those individuals were traveling to Virginia from Myrtle Beach and recognized Rockingham as a great stopping point.

“I’m real pleased with the first five years of them being here,” Councilman Gene Willard said, adding that it’s put the city on the map.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of the contract renewal.

“Discovery Place greatly values and appreciates the relationship we’ve developed with you, your team and the city of Rockingham over the past decade,” said Discover Place President and CEO Catherine Horne in an email. “We look forward to working with you and your leadership to continue to make Rockingham a vibrant and attractive city for people and businesses to call home.”

Police chief to-be speaks to Council

Captain George Gillenwater addressed the City Council for the first time since being named the successor to Chief W.D. Kelly.

“I can’t say enough good things about Chief Kelly and what he’s done for this department,” Gillenwater said. “I just hope that I can carry on his tradition and if I can do just a little bit of what’s he accomplished, I’ll be very successful. Thank you very much for the opportunity.”

The job was advertised within the Rockingham Police Department. Crump said that Gillenwater will be able to take advantage of his experience and leadership skills which he has gathered through his years at the department.

There were two final candidates for the position.

“His experience was the deciding factor,” Crump said. “We’re glad to have him.”

Loan granted for gym

After a closed session, the board approved an economic incentive loan of $25,000 for Rex Crouch Jr.

It was given with 4% interest over a period of seven years.

Councilman Bennett Deane said the money will be used for equipment for a downtown gym.

