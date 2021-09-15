August birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

August 7, 2021

Dell and Kaitlynn Elvis, Rockingham, a son, Maverick Grey Elvis

August 21, 2021

Cassie Smith and Dylan Bittle, Rockingham, a daughter, Darci Layne Bittle

August 27, 2021

Kaki Sanford Osentowski, Hamlet, a son and a daughter, Remi Lynn Osentowski and Anthony Ryder Osentowski

August 28, 2021

Dustin and Crystal Johnson, Rockingham, a son, Austin Kade Johnson