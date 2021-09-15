August birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
August 7, 2021
Dell and Kaitlynn Elvis, Rockingham, a son, Maverick Grey Elvis
August 21, 2021
Cassie Smith and Dylan Bittle, Rockingham, a daughter, Darci Layne Bittle
August 27, 2021
Kaki Sanford Osentowski, Hamlet, a son and a daughter, Remi Lynn Osentowski and Anthony Ryder Osentowski
August 28, 2021
Dustin and Crystal Johnson, Rockingham, a son, Austin Kade Johnson