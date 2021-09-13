Discovery Place Kids seeks to renew lease

Rockingham City Council to consider extension Tuesday

<p>Daily Journal file photo</p> <p>Creative play director Susan Perkins reads out a description of a job card and asks 3-year-old Catlian Cox to identify it on her bingo card. Cox and her grandma participated in ‘The People in your Neighborhood’ program in 2018.</p>

<p>Daily Journal file photo</p> <p>Discovery Place Kids was the spark for much of the recent development in downtown Rockingham.</p>

Discovery Place Kids was the spark for much of the recent development in downtown Rockingham.

    ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council will consider an extension of the lease for Discovery Place Kids.

    The 10-year contract was originally signed on Dec. 14, 2011. Discovery Kids has three options for renewal every five years — the first becomes available 180 days prior to the expiration of the 10-year contract.

    DPK is planning on exercising the first of those options this year.

    “Discovery Place greatly values and appreciates the relationship we’ve developed with you, your team and the city of Rockingham over the past decade,” said Discover Place President and CEO Catherine Horne in an email. “We look forward to working with you and your leadership to continue to make Rockingham a vibrant and attractive city for people and businesses to call home.”

    The Rockingham City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

    Additional business

    There will be a closed session regarding a request for a downtown development loan during the meeting.

