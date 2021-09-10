Sept. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to a gas station on Winsor Drive following a report of a suspect making purchases of $955.53 with a victim’s debit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Edwards Circle following a report of a suspect taking a Volkswagon Jetta, valued at $10,000, without permission. The case is active.

Sept. 6

HOFFMAN — At 3:32 p.m., deputies responded to a school on Perkins Street following a report of a suspect taking Airpods, valued at $180, while on a school bus. The case is active.

Sept. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Shaw Lane following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s identity documents from their residence. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Puckett Road following a report of a victim paying $30,750 for a pool and not receiving it. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Biltmore Drive following a report of a suspect taking a Harrington & Richardson 12-gauge pump shotgun, valued at $400, and Roscoe carrier body armor, valued at $650. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:27 p.m., deputies responded to the woods on McIntyre Road following a report of a suspect cutting three catalytic converters off of vehicles, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 9:11 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect attempting to remove a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:42 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing school supplies, valued at $199.34.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:03 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing work pants, valued at $20.97, and work gloves, valued at $21.88. The Rockingham Police Department charged Frederick Lee Brock.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:45 a.m., police responded to Aldi Food Stores on US 74 HWY following a report of an assault. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:01 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black mailbox, valued at $25. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a office building on Old Woods Road following a report of an unknown person stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,200, a radiator, valued at $900, an air filter, valued at $50, and an electronic fuse, valued at $20, from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Midway Road following a report of a suspect breaking a front window, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Misti Lane following a report of a suspect taking a two BB&T debit cards, a Walmart gift card and a tan wallet containing identifying documents, valued at $3, from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:1o p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lassiter Road following a report of a suspect stealing a silver, 2007 Nissan Altima, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Beaunit Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle and stealing Airpods, valued at $100, a Promax cell phone charger, valued at $40. a grey Galaxy cell phone, valued at $300, a dark blue and black bag, valued at $25, and a Nike neon yellow bag, valued at $35. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Flowers Street following a report of a suspect going inside the victim’s enclosed front porch and stealing grey Nike Air Max shoes, valued at $190. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:08 a.m., police responded to Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect stealing two decorative grave lights, valued at $60. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:16 p.m., police responded to a garage on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $300, from a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:52 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect possessing 62 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:00 p.m., police responded to a department store on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a shopping cart full of items estimated at $60. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:45 p.m., police responded to South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect throwing a brick at a car and damaging a front windshield, valued at $250, and a vehicle hood, valued at $400. The case is inactive.

Sept. 9

HAMLET — At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a farm facility on Broad Street following a report of a suspect removing miscellaneous items, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:14 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of a suspect opening a fraudulent account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect taking debit card information. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:10 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The Rockingham Police Department charged Larry Debarge Fields.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 a.m., police responded to a residence on Ann Street following a report of a suspect damaging a brick wall, valued at $3,000, and an iron gate, valued at $500. The case is active.

