Bojangles display honors 9/11 victims

ROCKINGHAM — Judy Quick has put up seasonal decorations in the Bojangles dining room for many trips around the sun, but the decorations this time of year are the most important for her.

She has put together a shrine in the Bojangles dining room to honor the lives lost on 9/11. It includes a white Christmas tree with ornaments recognizing the sacrifice of police and fire departments. A table is reserved for several miniature first responder vehicles. A flag honors the armed forces, E.M.S., dispatch workers, and all law enforcement.

Facing U.S. 74 in front of the Rockingham Bojangles is a banner commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, also set up by Quick. It reads, “We will never forget.”

Alongside the display indoors is a cutout of showing some of the basic facts about the events of 9/11, like how many firefighters died at the World Trade Center (343). It’s also accompanied by the front page of the Richmond County Daily Journal, dated Sept. 12, 2001.

“I just love doing it,” Quick said. “It’s been 20 years — you just imagine what people are still going through. It brings cold chills on me just thinking about it.”

Quick, a Bojangles crew member for almost 11 years, has been decorating a Christmas tree at Bojangles for the last three years. This year, once their dining room reopened after closing due to COVID-19, she was inspired to decorate it just about every month.

She’s commemorated such as the Fourth of July and Valentine’s Day, along with more eclectic holidays such as Elvis’s birthday and Groundhog Day.

For Mother’s Day, Quick arranged a nice flower display. In August, the tree was adorned with school supplies.

Quick decorates at home, and then brings it to the restaurant. Her son, Larry Quick Jr., often helps her out.

Her Father’s Day display, which was composed of fishing gear, has received the most attention.

“They stopped and really looked at that one,” Quick said. “It touched me.”

Everything for the decorations comes from her own pocket and she does it on her own time. Quick first got the idea after seeing a similar display in a doctor’s office for St. Patrick’s Day.

Quick noticed a little boy pointing at her display this morning. She said that if her decoration brightens someone’s day a little bit, it’s worth it.

General Manager Lisa Gardner said the tree really compliments their dining room and is a nice gesture.

“Everybody stops and looks at it, and almost everybody comments on it,” Gardner said. “It shows our appreciation for the people on the front lines.”

