Rockingham purchases new fire truck with ARP funds

September 8, 2021 Daily Journal News, Top Stories 0
Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
The truck is currently in production in Florida. Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

The truck is currently in production in Florida.

Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham has purchased a brand new fire truck for the Rockingham Fire Department.

The cost of the 2022 Custom E-One Fire Engine is $475,000. The new truck will replace a 1989 Mack truck which will now be used as a training/reserve engine, according to the RFD Facebook page.

The purchase was possible through American Rescue Plan funds, according to City Manager Monty Crump. Rockingham received $2,530,000.

Crump said the fire truck was included in the two previous City of Rockingham budgets, but was ultimately taken out, first due to COVID-19, then due to the county’s switch from a per capita sales tax distribution to ad valorem in April 2020.

RFD Chief Harold Isler discussed the need for a new truck at a budget session in June. City leaders said at the time that a purchase of this magnitude could be accomplished through the ARP funds.

“That’s what the ARP funds are used for: public service,” Crump said.

He added that the City is in the process of working on a infrastructure street resurfacing project.

The truck will arrive in Rockingham around mid-October. It’s currently in production in Florida.

“We are looking forward to its arrival in Rockingham,” concludes the RFD post.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]