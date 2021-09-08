Rockingham purchases new fire truck with ARP funds

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham has purchased a brand new fire truck for the Rockingham Fire Department.

The cost of the 2022 Custom E-One Fire Engine is $475,000. The new truck will replace a 1989 Mack truck which will now be used as a training/reserve engine, according to the RFD Facebook page.

The purchase was possible through American Rescue Plan funds, according to City Manager Monty Crump. Rockingham received $2,530,000.

Crump said the fire truck was included in the two previous City of Rockingham budgets, but was ultimately taken out, first due to COVID-19, then due to the county’s switch from a per capita sales tax distribution to ad valorem in April 2020.

RFD Chief Harold Isler discussed the need for a new truck at a budget session in June. City leaders said at the time that a purchase of this magnitude could be accomplished through the ARP funds.

“That’s what the ARP funds are used for: public service,” Crump said.

He added that the City is in the process of working on a infrastructure street resurfacing project.

The truck will arrive in Rockingham around mid-October. It’s currently in production in Florida.

“We are looking forward to its arrival in Rockingham,” concludes the RFD post.

