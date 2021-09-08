RSHS under ‘increased safety measure’ following bomb threat

Contributed photo RSHS students on the bleachers at Raider Stadium following a bomb threat Wednesday. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Deputies are stationed at the entrance to Richmond Senior High School on Wednesday following a bomb threat.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School has received an “uncorroborated” report of a bomb threat Wednesday.

All students have been evacuated from the school, according to Chief Deputy Jay Childers. The school implemented its “increased safety measure” following the threat.

There was a temporary hold on picking up children for “safety purposes,” according to a statement from the school system. Students were seen gathered in the bleachers at Raider Stadium Wednesday morning, and deputies are guarding the entrance to the campus, checking cars as they enter.

“[Students] are all moved to the stadium and we have a large number of deputies assisting the school police with security until the dismissal procedures begin,” Childers said in an email.

Students were dismissed at noon. All athletics practices and other extracurricular activities were canceled for the day. Richmond boys soccer’s home game against Pinecrest was postponed to Thursday and the cross country team’s home meet at Hinson Lake has been postponed to another date to be determined.

Law enforcement are conducting a walkthrough of the main building and RSHS campus, according to Richmond County Schools.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said an RCS spokesperson in a statement.

A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Childers confirmed Wednesday that there was another “unverified threat” on Monday, and said that the caller has not been identified.

“Our investigators are working with the school police to ID where the threat originated from,” Childers said. “We did have 12 extra deputies on campus [Tuesday] to assist the school police staff.”

This is a developing story.