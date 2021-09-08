Dobbins Heights voter registration deadline nears

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Absentee and sample ballots for the Town of Dobbins Heights’ municipal election are now available.

If you need an absentee ballot request form, call the Board of Elections at 910-997-8253. The deadline to register to vote in the Dobbins Heights Election is Friday, Sept. 10.

For the Dobbins Heights’ election only, early voting will be held in the BOE office located at 221 S Hancock St. in Rockingham.

The hours of operation for the BOE office are as follows:

• Thursday, September 16 – Friday, September 17 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Monday, September 20 – Friday, September 24 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Monday, September 27 – Friday, October 1 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday, October 2 – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.