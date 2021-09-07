Rockingham Crime Report: Sept. 7

Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:45 p.m., police responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and taking miscellaneous tools, valued at $1,311. The Rockingham Police Department charged Steven Daniel Watts.

Sept. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:14 p.m., police responded to the Magistrate’s Office on Lee Street to serve a warrant for assault on a female. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jaquan Lee Tillman.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:19 p.m., police responded to the Budget Inn on Hancock Street following a report of a broken window, valued at $50. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:40 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing NFL cards, valued at $62.74, and clothing items, valued at $37.93. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept 4.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:13 a.m., police responded to a residence on Hemlock Street following a report of a suspect cutting the tires, valued at $200, off of a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:23 p.m., police responded to a residence on Kinney Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Mercedes-Benz, valued at $10,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:33 a.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect stealing $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:12 p.m., police responded to the Days Inn on West Broad Avenue following a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:01 a.m., police responded to the Economy Motel on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect stealing two shirts, valued at $7, and $30. The case is inactive.

