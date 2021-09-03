VIDEO | 30 Years ago: Hamlet remembers Imperial Foods fire

Don Peacock, the lead investigator for the law firm Coal, Allen & Van Susteren which represented the most survivors of the Imperial Foods fire, attended the 30th anniversary of the tragedy to pay his respects. Peacock was heavily involved in gathering information from each of his clients and negotiating their settlements, which was difficult work with such a devastating event. Peacock ended up meeting his wife in Richmond County and moving to the area, where he has lived ever since. He said he visits the memorial about 50 times a year.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Former EMTs Perry Maness, Tracy West, and Eddie Rainwater visit the site of the Imperial Foods fire on Friday in honor of the 30th anniversary.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
At left, former Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters, who was an EMT during the time of the fire and whose mother was an employee, and Sheriff Mark Gulledge stand during a prayer at the ceremony on Friday.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian reads the names of the victims of the Imperial Foods fire.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Ada Love Blanchard, a survivor of the Imperial Foods fire, holds up the smock, shirt and socks she was wearing on Sept. 3, 1991 when she was working at the plant.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Former Hamlet mayor and current Councilwoman Abbie Covington and her husband Jim, who was a fire rescue training specialist who was on the scene at the Imperial Foods fire, listen to the speakers at the memorial on Friday.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Sheriff Mark Gulledge listens to speakers at the memorial for the Imperial Foods fire.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Annette Zimmerman, a survivor of the Imperial Foods fire, reads a poem about the tragedy at the 30th anniversary memorial.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless, left, and Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian at the 30th anniversary memorial.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Staff of the Hamlet Fire Department bow their heads during a prayer by Rev. Tommy Legrand.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
Rev. Tommy Legrand leads a prayer at the 30th anniversary of the Imperial Foods fire.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal
HAMLET — David Michael Albright. Peggy Anderson. Margaret Banks. Josephine Barrington. Fred Barrington Jr. Elizabeth Ann Bellamy. Gail V. Campbell. Rosie Ann Chambers. Josie M. Coulter. Philip R. Dawkins. John Robert Gagnon. Bertha Jarrell. Brenda Gail Kelly. Janice Marie Wall Lynch. Michael Morrison. Rose Marie Gibson Peele. Mary Alice Arnold Quick. Cynthia Marie Ratliff. Martha A. Ratliff. Donald Bruce Rich. Minnie Mae Thompson. Cynthia S. Wall. Mary Lillian Wall. Jeffrey Antonia Webb. Rose Lynette Wilkins.
Thirty years ago Friday, on what in 1991 was the day after the Labor Day holiday, Hamlet suffered the worst tragedy in its history, resulting in the deaths of these 25 people, injured 54 others, and left 49 children orphaned. Not only did it mart the Hamlet community forever, but it sparked a radical change in the state’s workplace safety laws and code enforcement practices.
Survivors of the Imperial Foods fire, along with local and state officials, visited the memorial site on Bridges Street to commemorate its 30th anniversary. For the two survivors who spoke, former Imperial Foods employees Annette Zimmerman and Ada Love Blanchard, the physical and mental wounds from that day are still present.
Zimmerman said Sept. 3, 1991 still feels like yesterday. She read a poem (included in full at the end of this article) that she wrote five years ago in memory of her coworkers, who she considered family — especially Margaret Banks and Brenda Kelly — that died that day. After reading, she said it was time for some healing. She addressed Abbie Covington, the mayor at the time of the fire and now a Hamlet City Council member, who was standing at the back of the audience. Zimmerman said gravely that there were things she didn’t like about Covington at the time, but asked for Covington’s forgiveness for holding such negative feelings against her.
She said that reading Covington’s comments to The Assembly, in which she shared the lasting impact the fire had on her, opened her eyes.
“I see you are a different woman now, as I am … and I’m grateful for the effort you put forth,” Zimmerman said. “And so I would just like to say thank you for all that you have done.”
Zimmerman encouraged workers to speak up in the workplace when they see safety hazards.
“Please continue to take notice when things are going wrong on the job … when they’re not having inspections or people aren’t doing the things they’re supposed to do so this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “It has to start with us the worker, we can’t continue to rely on government. We have to start and be the one to speak up.”
Blanchard, who worked at Imperial for 5-and-a-half years, lamented the priorities of the owner of the plant, Emmett Roe, and his son Brad Roe, who she said would’ve wanted to keep the plant producing no matter what the hazards were to the workers. The Emmett Roe pled guilty to 25 counts of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 19 years and 11 months in prison, though he served less than four years.
“They wanted money to keep that production going,” Blanchard said. “Production is still here in the air, but those 25 people are gone.”
After the fire, Blanchard travelled throughout the country speaking about workplace safety. She encouraged workers to be bold in standing up for what’s right to fight for the future, which her daughter is a part of. Her daughter now works in a chicken plant too.
“Don’t have the fear, the employer is a man just like I am,” she said. “We’ve got to be bold, that’s what God is about, boldness! We’ve got to step up to the plate because when you go up to bat you want that home run!”
“It’s not about us no more, it’s about the future,” she continued. “It’s time for the government to step up. All these million and billionaires, it’s time for you to stop using the poor man, the poor woman, just to get your luxury on. But guess what, you mansion may be down here on earth but I know my heavenly Father, my Jesus, my redeemer, he made a promise. He said, ‘Where I am there you may be also. I’m going to prepare a place for your,’ and I believe this day he’s got a place for me if I just keep trucking on.”
For North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, and Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor, this benchmark was a reminder of the efforts of first responders and how far the state has come to prevent this from happening again. Causey recalled that the year after the fire, the state legislature passed a bill that increased the Department of Labor’s inspectors from 60 to 114 to help keep up with inspections on industrial plants.
Taylor had just graduated from high school when the fire happened, and the expanded role of inspectors led to him getting his first job as an inspector in Stanly County. In his elevated role 30 years later, Taylor said he works to uphold a strong safety standard in the state.
“My team and I vow to do everything we can to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again and educating the communities and the lawmakers in Raleigh,” Taylor said.
In the crowd were several EMTs who worked the scene of the fire: Eddie Rainwater, Tracy West, and Perry Maness. Rainwater said he had never been back to the area until Friday.
“It was pretty traumatic, I mean you don’t go through things like that often,” Rainwater said. “You see car wrecks as an EMS, you see babies dying and stuff, but this is different.”
Zimmerman’s poem
Thirty years ago seems like yesterday
In reality its just the memory that never fades away
Twenty five loved ones lives that day came to an end
We have lost some more between now and then
We all have suffered in some way Some of us more than others
We still cry, we still mourn for the loss felt by and for one another
Thirty years of tears; Thirty years of pain
Thirty years of anguish, none of it in vain
The world took notice
Our voices have been heard
The injustices of this tragedy
Impacted workplace policies word for word
Who goes to work to die?
Not him, not her, certainly not I
But die they did; punching the time clock no more
God took them to their rest beyond that other shore
So today, we pay reverence and remember
The lives, the hopes and the dreams cut short
That fateful day 1991 early September
Now Our faith; renewed
Our hearts on the mend
Our families and community together can stand
Ensuring this tragedy never happens again
Memories we all have are different yet somehow the same
Good times, bad times, happy and sad times
The Lord has sustained us in Jesus’ name
Jesus, Jesus, Jesus on Him for us I do call
Asking for love, healing, peace, and justice
Justice for us all.
Written by Annette Zimmerman
In loving memory of them ALL.