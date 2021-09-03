VIDEO | 30 Years ago: Hamlet remembers Imperial Foods fire

HAMLET — David Michael Albright. Peggy Anderson. Margaret Banks. Josephine Barrington. Fred Barrington Jr. Elizabeth Ann Bellamy. Gail V. Campbell. Rosie Ann Chambers. Josie M. Coulter. Philip R. Dawkins. John Robert Gagnon. Bertha Jarrell. Brenda Gail Kelly. Janice Marie Wall Lynch. Michael Morrison. Rose Marie Gibson Peele. Mary Alice Arnold Quick. Cynthia Marie Ratliff. Martha A. Ratliff. Donald Bruce Rich. Minnie Mae Thompson. Cynthia S. Wall. Mary Lillian Wall. Jeffrey Antonia Webb. Rose Lynette Wilkins.

Thirty years ago Friday, on what in 1991 was the day after the Labor Day holiday, Hamlet suffered the worst tragedy in its history, resulting in the deaths of these 25 people, injured 54 others, and left 49 children orphaned. Not only did it mart the Hamlet community forever, but it sparked a radical change in the state’s workplace safety laws and code enforcement practices.

Survivors of the Imperial Foods fire, along with local and state officials, visited the memorial site on Bridges Street to commemorate its 30th anniversary. For the two survivors who spoke, former Imperial Foods employees Annette Zimmerman and Ada Love Blanchard, the physical and mental wounds from that day are still present.

Zimmerman said Sept. 3, 1991 still feels like yesterday. She read a poem (included in full at the end of this article) that she wrote five years ago in memory of her coworkers, who she considered family — especially Margaret Banks and Brenda Kelly — that died that day. After reading, she said it was time for some healing. She addressed Abbie Covington, the mayor at the time of the fire and now a Hamlet City Council member, who was standing at the back of the audience. Zimmerman said gravely that there were things she didn’t like about Covington at the time, but asked for Covington’s forgiveness for holding such negative feelings against her.

She said that reading Covington’s comments to The Assembly, in which she shared the lasting impact the fire had on her, opened her eyes.

“I see you are a different woman now, as I am … and I’m grateful for the effort you put forth,” Zimmerman said. “And so I would just like to say thank you for all that you have done.”

Zimmerman encouraged workers to speak up in the workplace when they see safety hazards.

“Please continue to take notice when things are going wrong on the job … when they’re not having inspections or people aren’t doing the things they’re supposed to do so this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “It has to start with us the worker, we can’t continue to rely on government. We have to start and be the one to speak up.”

Blanchard, who worked at Imperial for 5-and-a-half years, lamented the priorities of the owner of the plant, Emmett Roe, and his son Brad Roe, who she said would’ve wanted to keep the plant producing no matter what the hazards were to the workers. The Emmett Roe pled guilty to 25 counts of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 19 years and 11 months in prison, though he served less than four years.

“They wanted money to keep that production going,” Blanchard said. “Production is still here in the air, but those 25 people are gone.”

After the fire, Blanchard travelled throughout the country speaking about workplace safety. She encouraged workers to be bold in standing up for what’s right to fight for the future, which her daughter is a part of. Her daughter now works in a chicken plant too.

“Don’t have the fear, the employer is a man just like I am,” she said. “We’ve got to be bold, that’s what God is about, boldness! We’ve got to step up to the plate because when you go up to bat you want that home run!”

“It’s not about us no more, it’s about the future,” she continued. “It’s time for the government to step up. All these million and billionaires, it’s time for you to stop using the poor man, the poor woman, just to get your luxury on. But guess what, you mansion may be down here on earth but I know my heavenly Father, my Jesus, my redeemer, he made a promise. He said, ‘Where I am there you may be also. I’m going to prepare a place for your,’ and I believe this day he’s got a place for me if I just keep trucking on.”

For North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, and Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor, this benchmark was a reminder of the efforts of first responders and how far the state has come to prevent this from happening again. Causey recalled that the year after the fire, the state legislature passed a bill that increased the Department of Labor’s inspectors from 60 to 114 to help keep up with inspections on industrial plants.

Taylor had just graduated from high school when the fire happened, and the expanded role of inspectors led to him getting his first job as an inspector in Stanly County. In his elevated role 30 years later, Taylor said he works to uphold a strong safety standard in the state.

“My team and I vow to do everything we can to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again and educating the communities and the lawmakers in Raleigh,” Taylor said.

In the crowd were several EMTs who worked the scene of the fire: Eddie Rainwater, Tracy West, and Perry Maness. Rainwater said he had never been back to the area until Friday.

“It was pretty traumatic, I mean you don’t go through things like that often,” Rainwater said. “You see car wrecks as an EMS, you see babies dying and stuff, but this is different.”

Zimmerman’s poem

Thirty years ago seems like yesterday

In reality its just the memory that never fades away

Twenty five loved ones lives that day came to an end

We have lost some more between now and then

We all have suffered in some way Some of us more than others

We still cry, we still mourn for the loss felt by and for one another

Thirty years of tears; Thirty years of pain

Thirty years of anguish, none of it in vain

The world took notice

Our voices have been heard

The injustices of this tragedy

Impacted workplace policies word for word

Who goes to work to die?

Not him, not her, certainly not I

But die they did; punching the time clock no more

God took them to their rest beyond that other shore

So today, we pay reverence and remember

The lives, the hopes and the dreams cut short

That fateful day 1991 early September

Now Our faith; renewed

Our hearts on the mend

Our families and community together can stand

Ensuring this tragedy never happens again

Memories we all have are different yet somehow the same

Good times, bad times, happy and sad times

The Lord has sustained us in Jesus’ name

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus on Him for us I do call

Asking for love, healing, peace, and justice

Justice for us all.

Written by Annette Zimmerman

In loving memory of them ALL.