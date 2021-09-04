Inmate attempted to escape jail

ROCKINGHAM — An inmate at the Richmond County Jail has been captured after briefly escaping from custody Wednesday.

Javonte Thomas James, 20, was under arrest by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a felony probation violation stemming from Wake County charges. His attempted escape came while he was being escorted from the Magistrate’s Office to the jail.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge said that as the escorting deputy opened the door to the jail to let James into the foyer, he “took off running” while both handcuffed and barefoot. Deputies found him about 15 minutes later hiding under a staircase at the Budgetel Inn & Suites across the street, according to Gulledge.

“He was taken back into custody without incident and walked across the street,” Gulledge said in an email. “He was then placed in the Richmond County Jail.”

James is now charged with one felony count each of violating his Wake County-imposed probation and escaping from the local jail. He is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond for his probation violation and a $100,000 bond for his escape attempt.

His next scheduled court date is Sept. 16, according to the RSCO’s online records.