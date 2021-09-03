Local data shows vaccine greatly reduces risk of severe COVID case, death

ROCKINGHAM — The vast majority of COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases have been in those who are unvaccinated, and earlier this week FirstHealth had the most hospitalized patients with COVID-19 than they’ve had at any point in the pandemic.

Since Aug. 23, there has been a COVID-19-related death two our of every three days, with a total of 28 over that period.

The county has seen a sharp increase in tests per week and percent positive since July. There were zero tests performed during one point early in July, and there has been 24.9% increase in new tests over the last seven days with about 200 tests done on Aug. 31, according to CDC data reported by the county. The percent positivity rate spiked from zero late in June to about 15% in early July, and topped out at about 20% by the end of that month. Currently, the percent positive rate is hovering around 17%.

CDC data shows that Richmond County has recently passed the 50% mark for vaccine-eligible people getting at least one shot, with 52.5% as of Friday, and 43.4% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people

The data shows that COVID-19 is overwhelmingly affecting non-vaccinated people more severely and more often than vaccinated people, according to Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight and FirstHealth spokesperson Emily Sloan.

County data:

• There were 752 new cases of COVID-19 in Richmond County from July 24 to Aug. 23, and 87 (11.6%) of those individuals who tested positive were fully vaccinated.

• On Sept. 1, when there were 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 3 out of those 17 people were fully vaccinated, meaning 83% of those experiencing the more severe virus were not vaccinated.

• Of the 127 COVID-19-related deaths, 7 have been fully vaccinated, meaning that 95.5% of those who have died in Richmond County have not been vaccinated.

FirstHealth data:

• In August, FirstHealth hospitalized a total 435 COVID-19 patients across all of its campuses, and of those, 69 were vaccinated, meaning 84% of those hospitalized during that period were not vaccinated.

• As of Sept. 3, 81% of FirstHealth’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

• As of Sept. 3, 93% of those in the hospital’s intensive care unit are not vaccinated.

• As of Sept. 3, 87.5% of those on ventilators are not vaccinated.

• Earlier this week, FirstHealth had 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time, more than at any other point in the pandemic.

• FirstHealth is providing more COVID-19 tests than at any point in the pandemic, according to Sloan.

Speight said she has seen “no serious side effects” of the vaccine, apart from the expected reactions at the site of the injections, fever and aching that usually lasts about 24-48 hours.

“I see the reality of the effects COVID can have on a person and it’s sad to me to see individuals struggle with the illness when we have a safe and effective vaccine available,” Speight said in an email. “I want people to make informed decisions from factual information. Much of the information on social media is not factual information and I think this is a disservice to our citizens and those of us in healthcare.”

Sloan said that FirstHealth is “well equipped” with the needed PPE but said that staff are “feeling the strain.” There are 45 out of the hospitals 5,350 employees currently out of work with the virus.

“The dramatic increase in patients is stressing our hospitals, emergency departments and clinics,” Sloan said in an email. “We know that the vaccines are safe and effective and are our best shot at ending this pandemic. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We also ask that people use the emergency room for emergency care only.”

Sixty percent of FirstHealth’s employees are vaccinated. The hospital is strongly encouraging staff to get vaccinated, but it is not currently required.

“We continue to evaluate this decision, and we will announce any changes if/when they are made,” Sloan said.

