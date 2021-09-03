Hamlet fire chief says goodbye to job he loves

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian presents Chief Calvin White with a plaque expressing the City of Hamlet’s gratitude for his service. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Out-going Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White accepts a coin from North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey recognizing white for his valor. Related Articles Repair shop fire tamed, no injuries reported

Hamlet Police Chief Calvin White has fought his last fire, officially beginning his retirement from what he called “the best job in the world” on Wednesday.

A veteran of the Imperial Foods fire and countless others throughout the area, White established a standard for service that he worked to instill in all those who came up in the department under him. Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian recognized White for his 42 years of service the City of Hamlet Friday, presenting him with a plaque expressing the city’s gratitude on the 30th anniversary of the Imperial Foods fire.

“Chief White is a leader in the fire department and in the community,” Christian said. “Anyone who knows him knows that to be true.”

White began his fire service career at the Hamlet Fire Department in 1975 when he was 19 years old. Over the years, he served as assistant fire chief, captain, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter. He was named chief in 2016.

In addition to the plaque, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey presented White with a coin in honor of his valor shown over his career.

Speaking on what he called “hallowed ground” to those gathered to pay their respects to the 25 who died on Sept. 3, 1991, White said that day should never be forgotten.

“I have a lot of memories, very bad ones, but I remember a lot of the first responders and their courage that day makes me proud to have been one of them,” White said, holding tightly to those last few words. “It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, if it’s 100 years from now we should never forget this day and this place and the people that lost their lives.”

He recalled the “horror” he saw on people’s faces who had to go into the building. There are two other Hamlet Fire Department staff members who were there that day: Richard Lassiter and Robert Leviner.

“You have to understand something: this is a small community and what this did was it … made a mark in this community that will never heal,” White said at the service.

He thanked the city, the first responders, Councilwoman Abbie Covington (who was mayor at the time of the fire), the county’s fire departments and rescue squads.

“God got 25 more angels that day,” White said through choked breaths.

In an interview with the Daily Journal on Wednesday, White said he wasn’t looking forward to the memorial ceremony on Friday, but saw it as something that is “very, very necessary” and was grateful to the city for holding the event.

Retirement, he said, is bittersweet.

“Once you’re a firefighter you’re always a firefighter, it’s no different than police work or EMS work or any other profession that you put your heart and soul into,” White said. “It’s a very somber day for me but it’s a very happy day all at the same time.”

White left the department after the Imperial Foods fire and didn’t intend to come back. But four years later, after working for Richmond Apparel in Rockingham, his love for the job brought him back to the Hamlet Fire Department.

“It’s crazy and as corny as it may sound, helping people is a really big deal to me and it always has been because there’s lots of people that really, truly need help and the fire department is looked at as one of the places that you can help [from] when you need it,” White said. “When I got away from it and I had a chance to think about it I knew where my heart and soul was and that was the reason I ended up back in Hamlet.”