Day of Caring service projects kick off later this month

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County kicks off their Day of Caring event on Sept. 17.

Project sites include helping out at a Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills build-site, as well as three different repair locations. Richmond County Aging Services will have volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels for the day.

Backpack Pals will have volunteer fill some of their bags and smoke detectors will be installed in homes through the American Red Cross. Volunteers will be painting at the Sandhills Children’s Center. There will not be a kick-off at the Cole Auditorium like in a typical year. Over 150 volunteers will go directly to 10 project sites.

Volunteers can still sign up for the event.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be more of a normal Day of Caring so to speak,” Executive Director Michelle Parrish said.

The main workdays will be taking place on Sept. 17, 20, 22 and 30. There’s a $250,000 campaign goal for this year.

“These agencies that provide crisis services, definitely are continuing the same level of service, if not a greater level,” Parrish said. “New Horizons has had to only allow so many folks in their shelter because of the bedroom capacity. Everybody has had to do things in a different way, we’ve all had to learn new avenues to continue to provide these services.”

Through the first two quarters of this year, United Way has served 8,840 individuals. That’s close to 3,000 additional more people served than last year.

“It’s an opportunity for our community to able to see inside and outside what our agencies do,” Parrish said. “They see that what they’re doing is making a difference in the community.”

Groups will be as isolated as possible and designed to limit exposure to volunteers from different groups.

“We’ve had a great turnout with community support this year with the things we’ve done already,” Parrish said. “We hope and anticipate our community still stepping up to help our partnering agencies.”

