Southern cooking spot coming to Hamlet

HAMLET — Buie’s Cotton Gin Restaurant & Catering will be unveiling their Southern cuisine on Friday, Sept. 10, on West Main Street in Hamlet.

It’s been a long-time dream of owners, head chefs and spouses Eddrena and Marquan Hood-Davis. Both have experience in a fast-paced kitchen and high traffic volume through the wide background of restaurants they have worked at.

“I was always tinkering in the kitchen, making up stuff,” said Eddrena. She said her time at The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham honed her desire to become a chef.

She said she was working a job during the day and attending classes at night, but would still emerge from her long day at 11 p.m. full of energy from cooking all day.

“We know what the people in the area want and we serve our clientele,” Eddrena said about their Southern cooking. “We just want to make people happy.”

Her cooking background is a vast array of worldly cuisine, including French and Asian food.

Their menu includes fried chicken, pork chops, roast beef, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and roasted chicken. The head chef’s favorite is the crispy fried chicken, which has a “new spin” on it.

Everything is made with passion and love in the kitchen, Eddrena said. Nothing arrives in their kitchen pre-made.

The lemonade and sweet tea is homemade. Eddrena said the banana pudding is the best dessert.

A buffet at the restaurant will be available eventually, but is closed due to the pandemic. Their current team consists of about five members, but they expect to hire more when they officially open.

“I tell the team members, everybody — if we can do it, you can do it,” Edrenna said. “The sky’s the limit — you have God, passion and the drive, do it.”

The name of the restaurant pays homage to her step-father, Donnell Buie.

Eddrena said they’re looking to forward to partner with the community for events and fundraisers in the future. For special days, such as Mother’s Day, she said she wants to create fusion items that allow people to try new things.

As their opening day inches closer, Eddrena said the excitement is building, and she’s not one to shy away from the rush of new customers. She said the town of Hamlet really deserves the revitalization of downtown as new businesses are opening up.

“This is where God blessed us to be,” Eddrena said. “I love the community here, we all support each other. Being here is the type of spirit and morale in our community with serving one another that you don’t really get in other places.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]