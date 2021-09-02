The Tams jam at the Plaza

September 2, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
The Tams performing at Plaza Jam on Thursday. The North Tower Band will perform for the City of Rockingham’s annual Plaza Jam Concert Series held from 6:30-8:30 on Cole Plaza at Rockingham City Hall. The event is free. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

