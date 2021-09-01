Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

William Sturdivant with the Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club and community bike riders presented Sheriff Mark Gulledge with a check made up of donations that were received for Sheriff James Clemmons Grandchildren Trust Fund. Gulledge said he is “very appreciative” of the donations that have been received for the charity fund established In Memory of Sheriff James Clemmons Jr. Pictured are: Sheriff Mark Gulledge, William Sturdivant, and Sgt. P.T. Dawkins.