RCC to display Heroes Trees for veterans in two locations

HAMLET – Richmond Community College will be honoring veterans this fall with an Our Heroes’ Tree® display and ceremony at both the Hamlet Campus and the Scotland County Campus.

Our Heroes’ Tree® is a national initiative that bridges military and civilian communities by honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members and their families. Communities, classrooms, families and groups come together to discover and celebrate the names and stories of family members, friends, neighbors and others who have served or are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. They create remembrance ornaments that are hung on a tree honoring the legacies of American service people.

The kick-off ceremony for the Our Heroes’ Tree® display for the Hamlet Campus will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Cole Auditorium. The kick-off ceremony for the tree at the Scotland County Campus will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. The tree will be located in the lobby of the Honeycutt Center.

The public is welcome to attend these ceremonies honoring military service men and women, as well as to make an ornament to be displayed on Our Heroes’ Tree® at either location. Ornaments are to be made in honor or memory of a member of the military. The following ornament making sessions are open to the public:

• Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hamlet Senior Center, Veteran’s Club

• Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center at the RCC Scotland County Campus, Laurinburg

• Sept. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium, Hamlet

• Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the café on the RCC Hamlet campus.

The tree will remain on display until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Anyone wanting their ornament returned must pick it up the week immediately after Veterans Day when the Our Heroes’ Tree® display ends.

For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree, contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at (910) 410-1907 or [email protected]

National Program

Hosted in more than 30 states and on U.S. military bases in 10 countries, Our Heroes’ Tree® was created by Marlene Lee and Stephanie Pickup in 2005 to show appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Services

RCC partners with the Student Veterans Association to help veterans transition from soldier to student and provide them with opportunities for community awareness and support.

Programs of study for veterans are approved by the North Carolina State Approving Agency for the enrollment of persons eligible for education benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In order to be flexible and meet the educational needs of veterans, RCC offers online classes, adult education, university transfer programs and short-term training. For more information about Veterans Services at RCC, call (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Wylie Bell is the director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.