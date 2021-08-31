Habitat repairs Dobbins Heights homes

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — About 10 volunteers in the Dobbins Heights community gave their time to assist in four different repairs on various houses on Paul McLendon Street through Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills.

The volunteers, from Enviva and the local community, stayed busy fixing a roof, two porches, and installing handrails and wheelchair ramps for the homeowners.

The funds for the repairs came from their Urgent Repair Program. They received $100,000 for 2021, which funded more than 20 critical repairs with costs exceeding $5,000. These funds also had to be used to address a safety concern for a homeowner.

“It’s a great way for our associates to be involved in the community,” said Christopher Brown, Senior Community Relations Manager for Enviva.

Brown said each time that he volunteers he always learns something that he can use for a project at home.

Dobbins Heights Councilwoman Angeline David said she spent her morning staining and waterproofing.

Executive Director of Habitat Amie Fraley said three of the four homeowners were helping out with the repairs as well.

Fraley added that their application session to build a home for next year begins in October. There are ten planned build days where volunteers are needed. Thursdays and Saturdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16 are still available.

“If people want to apply to build with us, now’s the time to go to our website,” Fraley said. “We appreciate the support from Rockingham First United Methodist Church, Enviva, the Cole Foundation and Richmond County United Way as local financial supporters that we need as leverage and matches for some of these funds.”

Over the past three years, Habitat has invested over $500,000 for families living in Richmond County.

Habitat is gearing up for their next build in Richmond County. They’re looking to fill 1,000 hours of build time from volunteers for a home on Rosemont Avenue in the Briarwood neighborhood.

Volunteers can sign up at https://sandhillshabitat.org/ and clicking the blue volunteer button.

