Job fair connects community with employers

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal’s job fair hosted its first job fair Thursday.

“I think the room should be more full,” said Courtney Reed of Scotland County. “I think these are some awesome opportunities.”

An individual from Richmond County said he was gathering general info from the various booths.

Some of the companies present included Meritor, Scotland Health Care System, Smithfield Foods, Scotia Village Retirement, City of Rockingham, Richmond County Schools, NCWorks and Cascades.

Those who attended will were entered into the paper’s grand prize drawing for $100.

Vanessa Sanford and Lisa Tennant with Richmond County Schools said they were looking for teachers, substitute teachers, child nutrition staff and especially bus drivers for the school year.

Publisher Brian Bloom, who organized the event which was marketed across Champion Media’s six newspapers in the state, said he hopes the job fair can become a regular event.

“We need people to be able to get back to work: businesses need employees and employees need jobs,” Bloom said. “So the fact is, with the reach of six newspapers throughout southern North Carolina we thought we had an opportunity to help bring these two needs together.”

Angels Among Us Ceremony

The Richmond County Daily Journal, The Laurinburg Exchange and The Anson Record staff put on a ceremony at Brick & Mortar Downtown in Laurinburg to celebrate the Angels Among Us honorees.

Close to 100 people were in attendance to celebrate the Angels. They are featured in the Angels Among Us magazine which will be available this Saturday. Each “angel” was selected out of a group of nominees from the public of people who do good in their community for the sake of doing something good.

Photos from the event will be posted soon.

