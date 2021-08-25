Court interrupted by possible COVID exposure; resumes after deep clean

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — A small claims court session at the Richmond County Judicial Center Wednesday morning was briefly interrupted by a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The magistrate judge presiding was informed that an individual who had appeared in the courtroom the day before was now sick.

“However, the court took a short recess and out of an abundance of caution, the county maintenance crew came in and disinfected the courtroom,” said Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson in an email.

The court session resumed shortly after.

“We are very fortunate that our county maintenance crew has been very helpful in any situation that has arisen where such safety measures have had to be taken,” Wilson wrote. “We continue to make the safety of our citizens our top priority as we balance the arduous task of administering justice as expeditiously as possible in a national pandemic.”

Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight said the Health Department doesn’t have jurisdiction over COVID-19 protocols in the courtroom.

Wilson said they’ve been following protocols from the Administrative Office of the Courts under the direction of the North Carolina Chief Justice. She added that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell has been overseeing the COVID protocols, with the assistance of the Clerk of Court in each county under his jurisdiction.

The pandemic has not had a significant impact on District Court judges’ ability to hold court regularly, according to Wilson. It’s unclear how many times courtroom proceedings have been interrupted due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

“Generally, we err to the side of caution in that if there is a remote possibility of exposure we have the county maintenance team come in with their industrial spray and disinfect the courtrooms or work spaces,” Wilson said. “We are thankful for their willingness to help in those situations.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]