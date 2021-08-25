Porch fire contained in Rockingham, no injuries

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Old Aberdeen Road Tuesday night.

There were no injuries reported. The responding crew entered the home to look for any individuals trapped by the fire. Nobody was inside the building, and the owners have been unable to be reached.

“Engine 2 got there pretty quick and was able to contain [the fire] to the porch and keep it from extending into the residence,” Chief Harold Isler said.

Isler said that the fire was caused by a refrigerator’s cord on the front porch that had shorted. The home was not vacant.

RDF was on the scene for 45 minutes.

The estimated damage caused by the fire was $5,000.

