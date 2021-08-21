Daily Journal hosting job fair on Aug. 26

Bloom

HAMLET — The Richmond County Daily Journal will host its first job fair this coming week featuring local employers from across the region.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Cole Auditorium located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. Admission and parking will be free. Some of the companies that will be fishing for new employees will be Meritor, Scotland Health Care System, Smithfield Foods, Scotia Village Retirement, City of Rockingham, Richmond County Schools, and Cascades.

Those who attend will also be entered into the paper’s grand prize drawing for $100. All attendees are encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines of masking and social distancing.

Publisher Brian Bloom said he knows that many jobs have been lost over the course of the pandemic, and felt the newspaper could help get things going in the right direction. The event was marketed with the collective reach of all six Champion Media papers in North Carolina and their respective digital components: the Daily Journal, the Laurinburg Exchange, the Anson Record, the Robesonian, the Bladen Journal and the Sampson Independent.

“We need people to be able to get back to work: businesses need employees and employees need jobs,” Bloom said. “So the fact is, with the reach of six newspapers throughout southern North Carolina we thought we had an opportunity to help bring these two needs together.”

Bloom added that he hopes this can be a regular event throughout the year. In talking to companies during the recruitment process for the job fair, Bloom said he heard a number of different factors that have been hurting their hiring processes: unemployment benefits, lack of applicants, lack of pay, lack of opportunity, but said that none of these change the fact that people need jobs and work needs to be done.

“The mission of our newspaper is to help our customers solve their problems,” he said. “In other words, we are more than just a newspaper: we are a marketing company, we are a multi-media company.”