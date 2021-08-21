County Crime Report: August 20

August 17

HAMLET — At 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s vehicle and damaging the ignition, valued at $50. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cognac Road following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s black Ruger .22 caliber 6 shot revolver, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Greenlawn Drive following a report of a suspect borrowing a victim’s Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $11,000, and not returning it. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:21 a.m., police responded to a residence on South Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at a victim and damaging a Samsung TV, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:17 a.m., police responded to Richmond Road following a report of a suspect opening a bank account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:25 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect hitting a victim with a gun. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:43 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect exposing himself to the public. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:11 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY to serve a warrant for speeding and a window tint violation. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:17 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at Moss Brother’s Tires on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect attempting to steal catalytic converters, a Hart Sawzall, valued at $100, miscellaneous Sawzall blades, valued at $50, metal snips, valued at $10, two metal necklaces, valued at $150, gloves and a mask, valued at $5, and two book bags, valued at $20. The Rockingham Police Department charged Charles James Donnelly.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:05 p.m., police responded to a rental storage facility on Crow Run following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman air compressor, valued at $379, two Dewalt Sawzalls, valued at $400, ten Sawzall blades, valued at $100, two Pittsburgh tool sets, valued at $50, assorted tools, valued at $100, an auto scanner, valued at $224, a flatscreen TV, valued at $100, gaming equipment, valued at $200, assorted electronics, valued at $300, ten shoes, valued at $500, clothing and boots, valued at $100, three PFG hats, valued at $40, and $160 in cash. The case is active.

August 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Fifth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Yard Machine push lawn mower, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:22 p.m., police responded to a residence on Goodman Street following a report of a suspect stealing women’s jewelry, valued at $500, a social security card, valued at $10, $100 in currency, a LG cell phone, valued at $100, women’s clothing, valued at $600, two Ray-Ban sunglasses, valued at $300, and a NC ID card, valued at $25. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a Food Lion following a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:40 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Maness Avenue following a report of a suspect driving while impaired and damaging a telephone pole with a transformer, valued at $25,000. The Rockingham Police Department charged Shannon Eugene Smith.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:23 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of larceny of Nike shoes, valued at $64.99. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:28 a.m., police responded to the Budget Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect stealing a phone, valued at $100, assorted linens, valued at $200, and various paperwork documents, valued at $50. The case is active.

August 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on John F. Kennedy Drive to serve a warrant. The Rockingham Police department charged an unknown individual.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]