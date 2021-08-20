Two killed in plane crash after takeoff from Anson airport

WADESBORO — A plane has crashed after taking off from the Anson County Airport, claiming the lives of the pilot and a passenger.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, though they are both male, according to Trooper Ray Pierce with the Highway Patrol. Airport Manager Rex Edwards said plane took off sometime after 9:30 a.m. Friday and crashed shortly after takeoff, making impact in a wooded area about a mile north of the airport near Valley Protein.

Edwards said he believes, based on a brief conversation with the two men, that the pair had stopped into Anson County Airport to refuel on their way to Florida.

“They didn’t mention any problems [with the plane] when they were coming in to land,” Edwards said.

An airport employee witnessed the crash, and told Edwards it looked like they attempted to turn back around towards the airport before losing control. The employee then alerted 9-1-1, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Pierce said the plane “burst into flames” upon impact, and smoke was visible over the trees shortly after they descended.

As a safety precaution, the airport has halted sales of fuel until its fuel distributor determines whether there is an issue with the fuel, according to Edwards. The FAA may look into the airport’s fuel if they suspect it was related to the crash, but Edwards said there “shouldn’t be any issue” and that there hasn’t been any concern over the quality of the fuel in the past.

The airport is functioning normally, apart from the shut down of fuel sales.

