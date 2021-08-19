RCS names best teachers; Tara King honored as overall Teacher of the Year

Richard Kerekes, PE teacher at Cordova Middle School, receiving his Teacher of the Year award. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Linda Smith, an exceptional children teacher at L.J. Bell Elementary School, receiving her Teacher of the Year award. Shannon Brayboy, history teacher at REaCH, receiving her Teacher of the Year award. Arthur Gilliam, history teacher at Richmond Senior High School, receiving his Teacher of the Year award. Each nominee was featured in a video where students commented on why their teacher should be considered Teacher of the Year for Richmond County. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal King’s family was able to attend. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal All of the Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021-2022. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Roxi Anderson, a math teacher at Ellerbe Middle School, receiving her Teacher of the Year award. Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Tara King, a Math 1 teacher at Ninth Grade Academy, was honored as the Richmond County Schools Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022 Thursday afternoon, and the school system recognized Teachers of the Year from individual schools and those who had other achievements this past year.

King is a veteran educator with 14 years of experience, all in RCS, according to Dr. Julian Carter, associate superintendent of HR. King’s family arrived at the banquet as the news was announced, much to her surprise. She received a $5,000 check from Griffin Automotive Group, presented by Griffin Nissan General Manager Scott Altman.

As King was announced as the winner, a video played showing one of her students giving a testimonial about King’s impact on their education. They said they had poor grades at the beginning of the year, but are now earning higher grades due to Ms. King.

“I think she should be Teacher of the Year because I just feel like she cares about all of us and she really wants to see us succeed,” said the student.

“It is so exciting to witness someone’s hard work, passion and dedication to their students and school, to be rewarded with such an awesome accomplishment,” read a letter by NGA Principal Derrick Watkins.

Watkins wrote that King is always willing to go the extra mile for students and staff.

“She builds relationships that allows her to set high expectations for her students,” Watkins said. “She is a leader among her peers and an advocate for all her students.”

There were three $500 checks that were given to teachers by Evolution Health Club, Premier Real Estate and Motto Mortgage through a raffle. Those checks were geared toward school supplies for the upcoming school year. They were presented by Blake Altman, owner of EHC.

Richmond Early College High School Teacher of the Year Shannon Brayboy received a year-long membership to EHC, along with personal training sessions and a t-shirt.

Each Teacher of the Year Nominee was present at the banquet. A video featured interviews with students that promoted each respective nominee.

“What a wonderful group of teachers that I’m humbled to be in the room with,” Carter said after the video.

King said said the award came as a complete surprise.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing what I was born to do,” King said. “I’m so ready to have a classroom full of kids!”

Here are all of the teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022:

• Ashley Chapel Educational Center – Benny Leviner

• Cordova Middle School – Richard Kerekes

• East Rockingham Elementary School – Jennifer Carraway

• Ellerbe Middle School – Roxi Anderson

• Fairview Heights Elementary School – Wanda Wiggins

• Hamlet Middle School – Mica Way

• L.J. Bell Elementary School – Linda Smith

• Monroe Avenue Elementary School – Melanie Taylor

• Richmond Co. Ninth Grade Academy – Tara King

• Richmond Early College High School – Shannon Brayboy

• Richmond Senior High School – Arthur Gilliam

• Rockingham Middle School – Gaynelle Benoist

• Washington Street Elementary School – Grace Eason

• West Rockingham Elementary School – Jill Buck

