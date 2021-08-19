Rockingham man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with kidnapping and a forcible sexual offense.

Brian Edward Keane, 43, of Sandhills Road, has been charged with one felony count each of first degree kidnapping and second degree forcible sexual offense. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

According to court documents, Keane struck a female in the eye, which caused her eyes to swell almost shut. He allegedly wrapped a phone cord around the victim’s neck, causing her to briefly lose consciousness. This incident took place on August 16.

Keane was ordered to not contact the alleged victim directly or indirectly. Court records indicated that the victim is still in the hospital.

Keane has been processed into Richmond County Jail and is held under a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

