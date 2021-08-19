Sheriff’s Office closed for deep clean following COVID outbreak

Related Articles County plans first Earth Day clean up event to address litter

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public until Monday, Aug. 23 while it is deep-cleaned after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the staff that worked in the affected area are now working from home, but Sheriff Mark Gulledge said that “all facets of the Sheriff’s Office are working as normal.” Anyone who needs to speak with a deputy can call 9-1-1 and they will be redirected.

“There has been no interruptions answering calls for service,” Gulledge said in a text.

County maintenance staff are performing the cleaning. The affected area is the main office of the Sheriff’s Office, which is located within the old Courthouse in downtown Rockingham.

The status of the affected staff members is unknown.

Richmond County this month reverted back to its COVID-19 posture of this spring, which includes the following policies: the public will be required to wear a mask when entering any county buildings, they will be required to check their temperature at the automated kiosks set up at each entrance, social distancing to the extent possible and asking staff to wear masks while indoors unless they’re in an isolated office.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 42% of the eligible population of Richmond County has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Deaths and daily new cases have been on the rise since July, partially due to the new Delta variant, according to local health officials. FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported Wednesday morning that 23% of their hospitalized patients are COVID-19 patients, and the hospital chain has reinstituted strict restrictions on visitations just as they did during the first rise in cases last year.

“One major cause of our increase in cases is a low vaccination rate for our county and the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant among mostly unvaccinated individuals,” said Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight earlier this month. “The main solution is to increase vaccination rates. If individuals are not eligible for the vaccine or choose not to get vaccinated, masks and social distancing in groups of people other than those in their household is recommended.”

Speight added that anyone with concerns about taking the vaccine should talk to a trusted medical provider and, in the meantime, she urged those who are hesitant to take the vaccine to “please protect yourself and those close to you by wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance.”

Getting tested

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

Getting vaccinated

Vaccines are available free of charge at the Health Department. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone age 18 and over can receive the Moderna and Pfizer are available with no appointment needed. Parents of children ages 12-17 who want the Pfizer vaccine for their child can call 910-417-4909 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies and some physician offices.

