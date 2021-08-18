Rockingham man charged with kidnapping, robbery

Related Articles Rockingham man charged in June shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rockingham man accused of robbing a victim with a gun.

Ivan Stanley Covington, 57, of Philadelphia Drive, is charged with one felony count each of second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On April 24, Covington kidnapped an individual, who was at least 16, for the purpose of committing a felony.

A iPhone and a wallet, valued at $750, were reported stolen. Covington threatened the use of a handgun and ‘threatened and endangered’ the life of the victim, according to court documents.

On a conditions of release order, Covington has been ordered to not contact the victim. He was also ordered to stay away from the home and school of the victim, comply with any valid domestic violence protection orders and to not possess a firearm.

Covington was processed into Richmond County Jail on August 16 and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on August 30.

