Steve’s Wings marches for addiction awareness

A marcher shows off a sign reading "We're marching for …" and lists the names of individuals who've suffered from addiction. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal People marched around downtown Rockingham Saturday Aug. 14 to raise awareness for those suffering from addition and to remember those who lost their fight with addiction. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Steve's Wings held the Overdose Awareness Rally Saturday Aug. 14. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

Stephanie Hoover knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to overdose.

Her son battled with addiction for several years and suffered several heart attacks as a result of overdoses.

Despite several hospital stays and stints with rehab programs, on June 2, 2017, Hoover’s son overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl and passed away.

“It’s a day and time I will never forget in my life,” Hoover said. “My daughter-in-law called me and said he’s dead. I was by myself, and I dropped my phone. I picked up the phone and I got to work because I have four kids that I had to take care of, four kids that I had to tell them that their brother had died.

“I vividly remember standing over his coffin and I made him a promise,” Hoover continued. “’I promise that your life is going to have meaning — there’s going to be a legacy for you.’ That day changed my life. Those of you who have lost children, those of you who have children in active addiction will understand this.”

Hoover shared her story publicly Saturday at a rally hosted by Steve’s Wings to raise awareness for those affected directly and indirectly by substance abuse and addiction.

To kick off the rally, roughly 60-70 people marched in a loop around downtown Rockingham singing and holding banners adorned with the names and faces of those who have passed away due to addiction.

“Addiction is a disease — it may start as a choice, but it takes over,” Hoover said. “Start a conversation. I challenge you, if you are in active addiction and you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, reach out. Because there are people here today and in the community that are willing to sit down with you and listen, truly listen to your story.”

In addition to the march and speakers, several booths were set up that offered information and resources for those that were interested, including Drug Free Moore County, the Sandhills Opioid Response Consortium, Richmond County Department of Social Services, Richmond County Division of Public Health, Haven of Lee County, The Wellspring, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Drug Enforcement Family Task Force and Daymark Recovery Services.

“If you’re in crisis, whether it be mental health, whether it be substance abuse, the opportunity is there,” said a clinician from Daymark Recovery Services. “Anybody can sit there and say, I can’t get any help. We’re there 24 hours a day, seven days per a week. You will get an immediate assessment, you will be monitored and you will be taken care of. This county is blessed to have such a facility.”

The leaders of Steve’s Wings spoke and asked for support at a recent county Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioner Andy Grooms and state Rep. Ben Moss were both present at the rally.

Steve’s Wings is a local organization founded by Melissa Schoonover after her family suffered an addiction-related loss.

Schoonover previously told the Daily Journal that Steve’s Wings is the beginning stage of an organization that she wants to use to feed the homeless, help pay for funerals, and do “any and everything” to help families struggling with addiction in an effort to “clean up the streets.”

