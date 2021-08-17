County Crime Report: August 17

August 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on Dogwood Lane following a report of a suspect attempting to break in and damaging a front door, valued at $200. The case is active.

August 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:08 p.m., police responded to Roses on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing $140 from a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:46 a.m., police responded to a parking lot at Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect stealing $3 and breaking a window, valued at $250. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing an iPhone, valued at $1,100, a debit card, and $501.90 in currency. The case is active.

August 13

ELLERBE — At 4:07 p.m., deputies responded to a street on at the Food King on Main Street following a report of a suspect driving with a revoked license and having active warrants. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Hisana Shiori Schuh.

HOFFMAN — At 9:54 a.m., deputies responded to a parking lot on US 1 HWY following a report of a stolen 5×8 enclosed U-Haul trailer, valued at $7,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:06 a.m., police responded to the Days Inn on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking $202.84. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:30 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General on West Greene Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s EBT card and taking $155.51. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:54 p.m., police responded to a residence on Love Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman push mower, valued at $250. The case is active.

August 14

HOFFMAN — At 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bracey Street following a report of a suspect taking a Whirlpool air conditioner, valued at $250, and a black lawn chair, valued at $20, without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:13 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Boone Street and Armstead Street following a report of suspects firing several shots on the street. A front windshield, valued at $250, and a rear passenger window, valued at $150, on a Nissan Altima were damaged. A Blackhawk gun holster and seven shell casings were found on the scene. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:43 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rainwater Lane following a report of a suspect taking a Briggs & Stratton push mower, valued at $100, a Black and Decker cordless weed eater, valued at $100, a Campbell Hausfeld air compressor, valued at $100, and a barbell, valued at $10. The case is active.

August 15

HAMLET — At 7:46 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oakleaf Drive following a report of a suspect taking a Craftsman 3,200 psi pressure washer, valued at $400, without permission. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a 21-foot Kaufman car trailer, valued at $7,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:14 a.m., police responded to Boone Street following a report of a suspect assaulting a victim. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:24 a.m., police responded to a public building on Haywood Street to serve a warrant. The Rockingham Police Department charged Omar Harris.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on South Skipper Street following a report of a dog bite. The case is active.

August 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:04 a.m., deputies responded to Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect purchasing items using a victim’s name. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to Macedonia Baptist Church on IS 1 HWY following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter off of a church van, valued at $1,600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:51 p.m., deputies responded to the Magistrate’s Office on Aleo 1st Street following a report of a victim’s LG k92 5G Cell Phone, valued at $360, being removed from a bedroom. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Richmond Road following a report of a suspect stealing a generator, valued at $400, a fertilizer spreader, valued at $50, and a shed door. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:31 p.m., police responded to a residence on Richmond Road following a report of a suspect stealing a black antique wash pot, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

