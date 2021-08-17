Gulledge confirmed as sheriff, reflects on Clemmons’s legacy

Sheriff Mark Gulledge addresses the board after being officially named sheriff Tuesday. He called for prayers for the Sheriff’s Office staff as they continue to mourn Sheriff James Clemmons. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, County Manager Bryan Land and County Clerk Dena Cook applaud Mark Gulledge following the board’s vote to name him sheriff. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Commissioners Andy Grooms, Tavares Bostic, Rick Watkins and Chairman Jeff Smart applaud Mark Gulledge following the board’s vote to name him sheriff. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mark Gulledge listens as Chairman Jeff Smart prepares to call for a vote on Gulledge’s appointment to the position of sheriff. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Commissioner Toni Maples, right, leads a prayer for those in the military, which include her recently-deployed nephew, for the victims of COVID-19 and the Sheriff’s Office, as Commissioner Don Bryant looks on. Clemmons Related Articles Local Democrats recommend Gulledge for Richmond County Sheriff

“I learned from the best and I don’t see myself really swaying from the way that [Sheriff James Clemmons] ran the office.” — Sheriff Mark Gulledge

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Mark Gulledge as sheriff, replacing James E. Clemmons, Jr. who passed away suddenly on Aug. 5 after about 10 years in the position.

Gulledge was the only named put forward by the Richmond County Democratic Party during their deliberations over the last several weeks to determine who they would recommend to the commissioners to succeed Clemmons. A colleague of Clemmons’s for 24 years and his trusted chief deputy since his time as sheriff, Gulledge immediately emerged as the clear choice for the job.

According to Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Dr. Hubert Peterkin, who said he spoke to Clemmons the night before he died, Clemmons told him that “if anything happens to me … I want my Chief Deputy to take my place.”

Gulledge gave thanks to Jesus as he took the podium to address the board and audience members, and further expressed his gratitude to his family for supporting him throughout his career, the Democratic Party for selecting him, and to the commissioners for confirming his nomination to the position. The new sheriff asked for continued prayers for the staff of the Sheriff’s Office, adding that “it’s still tough on a daily basis.”

“I plan on serving with honor, high integrity, and pride as Sheriff Clemmons had with his Sheriff’s Office,” Gulledge told the board.

Board Chairman Jeff Smart told Gulledge, “I appreciate you more than you can ever know” for Gulledge’s more than two decades of service and willingness to take on this new position.

“I think all of us here and certainly everyone that had the opportunity to be a part of this feels 100% that this is absolutely the best choice for Richmond County, specifically because this it’s the way Sheriff Clemmons would have wanted it,” Smart said.

The chairman told the Daily Journal in a text after the meeting that there was “never a question in my mind” about supporting Gulledge for the position of sheriff.

“I’m confident that he will be a great sheriff because he was trained by one of the best in Sheriff Clemmons,” Smart said.

Vice Chair Justin Dawkins was in agreement, calling Gulledge the “clear choice” for sheriff.

“I look forward to [Gulledge’s] leadership and working with him,” Dawkins said in a text. “I’m pleased that Sheriff Clemmons’s wishes were honored, and that he continues to shape our community in a positive way, even after his passing.”

Smart invited everyone in attendance to stay after the meeting to pray for Gulledge, his staff, for the county as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb and for the men and women in the military whose futures have been thrown into question by the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Smart himself has family who are sick with COVID, and Commissioner Toni Maples’s nephew has recently been deployed during an already difficult time for their family due to another illness.

Gulledge has been the interim sheriff since Clemmons’s passing, and is now officially sheriff. He told the Daily Journal after the vote that he plans to run for a full term as sheriff in 2022. Asked what it means to him to have the endorsement of Clemmons himself for the position, Gulledge said “it means everything.”

“He was a mentor … my hero, he was a father figure to me,” said the new sheriff, who began working for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office when he was 21 years old and has never lived anywhere else. “I’ve really grown with the agency as I’ve been employed here over the years … there’s no higher honor than being recommended or thought of prior to someone leaving the seat to promote you.”

He added that in his career he has never heard of a sheriff talking publicly about who they want to replace them, because sheriffs tend to want to hold on to their position for as long as they can.

Since Clemmons’s passing, Gulledge said it’s been hectic and he’s still sleep deprived. His next steps will be to get with other sheriffs to seek their guidance on starting out in the role. Gulledge doesn’t plan to change anything from the way Clemmons ran things, calling him a “master.”

With a staff that is still mourning the unexpected loss of their leader less than two weeks ago, Gulledge said he will make the transition simply by “doing the right thing,” being approachable for his staff and being someone who expects a professional Sheriff’s Office.

“The old saying ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it’ is kind of the way I look at it,” he said.

As chief deputy over the last 11 years, Gulledge said he worked side-by-side with Clemmons every day learning how to run a Sheriff’s Office.

“We worked together as a team — hand-in-hand — and he did his ‘sheriffing’ things and I did the chief deputy duties but we worked together and we shared those responsibilities: if one was here, one handled it, if one wasn’t the other one handled it,” he said.

Asked what he wanted to replicate about the way Clemmons fulfilled the job of sheriff, Gulledge replied: “His love of everybody.”

“He was the master, I learned from the best and I don’t see myself really swaying from the way that he ran the office,” Gulledge said.

