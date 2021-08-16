Ellerbe man charged with firing a shotgun, posting lewd video

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe man with shooting a firearm within city limits and disclosing private images on Facebook.

Nyleja Xavier Strong, 20, of Cora Simmons Lane, has been charged with one felony count each of discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon and disclosing private images of an adult.

On June 10, Strong allegedly fired a pump action shotgun twice near the Ellerbe Manor Apartments, according to warrants for his arrest.

In a separate incident, Strong is accused of posting sexual content on Facebook without the consent of an individual featured in the video. The victim was not aware that the video would be shared, according to court documents.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Strong pled guilty to charges for both felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering for an incident that occurred in May of 2017.

Strong is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 2.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]