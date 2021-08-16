Rockingham woman arrested on 12 felony animal cruelty charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham women with a dozen felony animal cruelty offenses along with many related misdemeanors.

Tina Louise Parker, 52, of Madison Avenue, has been charged with eleven felony counts of cruelty to animals; eleven misdemeanor counts of abandonment of an animal, and one felony count of killing an animal by starvation.

The alleged offenses were committed on December 26, 2020. Parker housed 31 canines where food and water were not readily available, according to warrants for her arrest.

Court documents stated that Parker maliciously tortured or caused the torture of both young and adult dogs.

The malicious starvation charge stems from her actions which caused an adult dog to kill a puppy, according to court documents.

Parker is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Sept. 7. She has been processed into Richmond County Jail and is being held under a $160,000 secured bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]