Local Democrats recommend Gulledge for Richmond County Sheriff

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Democratic Party has recommended Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge for the position of sheriff following the passing of Sheriff James Clemmons on Aug. 5.

Gulledge worked alongside Clemmons for about 24 years, and was Clemmons’s own choice to succeed him should anything happen to him, according to Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin, who said at the celebration of life last week that Clemmons told him this in a phone conversation the night before the sheriff passed.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will consider Gulledge for the sheriff position at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at their regular meeting location at 105 W. Franklin St., Rockingham, in Courtroom C. If approved, Gulledge will serve the remainder of Clemmons’s term as sheriff.

Gulledge is currently the interim sheriff, and would officially become the sheriff if confirmed by the county commissioners, according to Democratic Party Chair Crystal Morrison, at which point he would be sworn in just as he would be if he were elected during a regular election.

The Democratic Party’s Executive Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to begin the process of considering recommendations for Clemmons’s successor, according to a press release. Per state law, when a sheriff is an elected position, the Executive Committee of their respective party must select the next sheriff, who is then voted on by the county commissioners.

“During this meeting, the Party and its officers opened the floor for any recommended names of any of the members, as well as review of the presented General Statutes in order to ensure the smooth process of the filling of this vacancy. During the meeting, the finalized recommendation for the vacancy was concluded to be current Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge,” read the party’s press release. “It was motioned, seconded and unanimously approved to present this name for the candidacy to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners for consideration of appointment and approval to this vacant office.”

No other names were put forward for consideration by party members, according to Morrison. Morrison and other party members met with Gulledge personally to present and confirm the recommendation, and Gulledge accepted.

“It is the honor of my life to be recommended by the Democratic Committee to fulfill the term of my mentor and hero,” Gulledge said in a text Monday. “We are still hurting from the loss of our leader and will honor his memory by working hard everyday to make Richmond County a better place for everyone and love one another!!!!!”

The Democratic Party said in a statement, “We are honored to present Chief Deputy Mark B. Gulledge as the Richmond County Democratic Party’s recommendation to fill the Sheriff of Richmond County Sheriff to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.”

