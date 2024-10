ROCKINGHAM — There was a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon around noon on East Broad Avenue near the intersection of Rockingham Road in front of Fast Med Urgent Care.

There were no serious injuries, but First Health EMS treated one female victim with minor injuries and transported her to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond.

Traffic was diverted for a little over an hour.

